Taxi strike brings N3 to standstill

Protesting members of the Durban Long Distance Taxi Association blocked the route.

eThekwini metro police spokesperson Boysie Zungu said officials are at the scene, and that motorists were urged to avoid the N3.

Monday marked the third day of the taxi strike.

Drivers have vowed that they will not operate until KZN Transport MEC Siboniso Duma delivered on his promise of issuing permits.





In October, the MEC assured that it was ready for the drivers to collect.

They are also unhappy about Operation Shanela, the law enforcement drive that impounds unroadworthy taxis and those who were operating illegally.

Motorist Chantelle de Chasteauneuf says she was heading towards Westville when she saw groups of taxis slowing down.

"They had stopped and slowed down across all the lanes and were blacking the other motorists from getting through. There were a couple of metro vehicles within it."





