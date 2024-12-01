Long distance taxi drivers go on strike

Drivers claim the KwaZulu-Natal Transport Department is delaying the issuing of their operating licences.

The Association's Bhekisisa Nzuza says they are also not happy about Operation Shanela, the law enforcement drive that impounds unroadworthy taxis and those who are operating illegally.

He says the department promised to issue them with permits, but they are still waiting.

"He doesn't even want to meet with us, so we can discuss how he can stop this, this is simple he just has to stop Shanela, and then we can discuss the way forward because our cars are being pounded. Nothing is being fixed, we have not received our permits even now."

In October, KZN Transport said the permits were ready.

