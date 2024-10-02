N3 car battery victim Madhu Bunwarie laid to rest

Madhu Bunwarie and her family were returning home from a funeral in Phoenix on Sunday when the incident happened on the N3 in Westville.

Mourners packed the hall in Raisethorpe to say a final goodbye.

READ: Elderly woman, teen stabbed to death in Effingham

The Head of the KZN Community Safety Department, Glenrose Xaba-Makhetha, shared a message from Premier Thami Ntuli.

"He invites all stakeholders, religious groups, private businesses, neighbourhood watch groups, crime watch organisations, and every individual committed to peace to partner with the provincial government in fighting these incidents of criminality,” he said.

ALSO READ: Ntuli condemns killing of woman in car battery-throwing incident

"Only by coming together as a united front can we ensure the safety and security of our communities."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)