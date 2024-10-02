N3 car battery victim Madhu Bunwarie laid to rest
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
A funeral service for a Pietermaritzburg woman who was killed when a car battery smashed through her windshield was held on Wednesday.
Madhu Bunwarie and her family were returning home from a funeral in Phoenix on Sunday when the incident happened on the N3 in Westville.
Mourners packed the hall in Raisethorpe to say a final goodbye.
The Head of the KZN Community Safety Department, Glenrose Xaba-Makhetha, shared a message from Premier Thami Ntuli.
"He invites all stakeholders, religious groups, private businesses, neighbourhood watch groups, crime watch organisations, and every individual committed to peace to partner with the provincial government in fighting these incidents of criminality,” he said.
"Only by coming together as a united front can we ensure the safety and security of our communities."
