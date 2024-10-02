Ntuli condemns killing of woman in car battery-throwing incident

Madhumathie Bunwari was hit in the face on Sunday while travelling on the N3 in the vicinity of Westville.

She, her husband, and two other relatives were returning to Pietermaritzburg after attending a relative's funeral in Phoenix.

It's alleged the battery was thrown from a bridge.





READ: Woman killed by car battery thrown off bridge onto N3

KZN Premier Thami Ntuli has condemned her death as an act of criminal recklessness, saying it robbed a family of a mother and wife.

"The incidents are uncalled for. I am calling upon the police to trace the individual responsible and also for the Department of Safety to work with the police to ensure the viability of police and patrol on bridges where typically these crimes occur."





A case of culpable homicide is being investigated.







