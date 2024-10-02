 Elderly woman, teen stabbed to death in Effingham
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Elderly woman, teen stabbed to death in Effingham

Updated | By Celumusa Zulu

An elderly woman and a teenager have died in a suspected stabbing incident at a home in Effingham, north of Durban, on Wednesday. 

Elderly woman, teen stabbed to death in Effingham
ALS Pramedics

Emergency services are reporting one other person is in a critical condition.

ALS Paramedics’ Garrith Jamieson said they rushed to the scene.

READ: Ntuli condemns killing of woman in car battery-throwing incident

"At this stage, it is reported that two people, an elderly lady believed to be in her 70s and a child, have been stabbed multiple times. 

"One person is under police guard and is currently moved to a hospital with another ambulance."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.