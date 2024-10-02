Elderly woman, teen stabbed to death in Effingham
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
An elderly woman and a teenager have died in a suspected stabbing incident at a home in Effingham, north of Durban, on Wednesday.
Emergency services are reporting one other person is in a critical condition.
ALS Paramedics’ Garrith Jamieson said they rushed to the scene.
"At this stage, it is reported that two people, an elderly lady believed to be in her 70s and a child, have been stabbed multiple times.
"One person is under police guard and is currently moved to a hospital with another ambulance."
