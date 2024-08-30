 ‘We want to reclaim our city’: More undocumented migrants arrested in Durban
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi

The metro police in eThekwini say they're aiming to make Durban the safest city in the country. 

More undocumented foreigners arrested in Durban
They conducted a joint operation on Thursday to clamp down on hijacked buildings, undocumented migrants, and non-compliant businesses. 

 

They targeted Point Road and Killer Place in the Durban CBD. 


The operation took place a few days after KZN police raided buildings on South Beach.

 

More than 120 foreign nationals, some of them undocumented, were arrested during Monday's operation. 


Around R4 million in counterfeit US dollars, guns and drugs were seized.

 

Metro police spokesperson Boysie Zungu says 30 undocumented foreigners were arrested, and 50 businesses underwent verification checks on Thursday. 


"We remain committed to removing all undocumented immigrants within the eThekwini Municipality as part of our ongoing efforts to uphold the law and maintain order.

 

"As metro police, we remain dedicated to ensuring the safety and compliance of all businesses and residents. We want to claim our city back."  


