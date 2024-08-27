Guns, drugs, counterfeit US dollars seized in Durban raid

It was conducted to clamp down on illegal firearms, illegally occupied buildings, and undocumented foreigners.





Six buildings were raided during the intelligence-driven operation.





One of the properties, owned by the eThekwini Municipality, was found to be illegally occupied.





KZN police chief, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, revealed that some of the undocumented foreigners arrested were found in possession of counterfeit US dollars worth R4 million.





"One hundred and seventeen rounds of ammunition and various calibre of firearms were also confiscated. A large amount of liquor was recovered and seized.





"Two of the hijacked buildings were disconnected of illegally connected water and electricity. One suspect was also arrested after he was found in possession of cocaine, crystal meth and an undisclosed amount of money."





Mkhwanazi says some of those detained had been forcing tenants to pay their rent to them instead of the body corporate.





The provincial commissioner says their operations are ongoing.