SAPS raid in Durban sees at least 120 arrests
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
KwaZulu-Natal police conducted a raid in Durban's Point area on Tuesday morning.
It's been confirmed that over 100 alleged undocumented foreign nationals have been arrested.
Most were occupying alleged hijacked buildings in the area.
The operation aimed at addressing issues relating to illegal firearms, illegally occupied buildings and illegal foreigners.
Hundreds of bystanders are currently flooding the area, with residents in various buildings peering through their windows to get a glimpse of the scene.
A police brigade has just finished conducting a search at a derelict building.
KZN Police Commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, says they’ve conducted searches at many buildings in the area.
They’ve arrested at least 120 foreigners for a variety of offences, including possession of drugs, counterfeit US dollars and being in the country illegally.
