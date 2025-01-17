MKP TG Thanti Mthanti resigns over 'personal commitments'

Mthanti’s departure is the latest in a series of high-profile leadership changes that have raised concerns about potential instability within the party.

Mthanti, who assumed the role in December, succeeded Menzi Ngubane.

His resignation follows a string of notable exits since the MK Party’s formation.

In June last year, then-Treasurer-General Danisa Zulu was removed by party president Jacob Zuma, who cited the need to utilise the party’s limited human resources more efficiently.

Zulu’s successor, Menzi Magubane, was also replaced, and on the same day, Secretary-General Arthur Zwane was relieved of his duties just two weeks into his tenure.

Zwane had succeeded Sihle Ngubane, who was deployed to Parliament as the party’s chief whip.

In his resignation letter addressed to Zuma, Mthanti named personal and professional commitments as the reasons for his decision.

"After much reflection, I have concluded that stepping down from my roles as Treasurer-General of the MK Party, Convenor of High Command deployees in the Western Cape, and Chair of the Communications Sub-Committee is in the best interest of the organisation.

"This decision is driven by the need to balance my personal responsibilities and the demands of my professional commitments.

"I firmly believe the MK Party requires a full-time Treasurer-General to lead it effectively through this pivotal phase of its growth.

"I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to you, Mr President, for the trust and opportunities extended to me during my tenure as a member of the National High Command and Treasurer-General.

"My appreciation also extends to the staff of the Treasurer-General's Office, the commanders of the High Command, and colleagues across provinces and legislatures," he said.

Mthanti is a senior lecturer at the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business and holds a PhD in finance from Wits University.

Party spokesperson Sipho Tyira confirmed the resignation, saying the process of identifying a successor has already begun.

"The president has magnanimously accepted the resignation, which is effective immediately. Dr Mthanti has served the organisation with unrelenting and unwavering dedication from its inception."

Tyira also emphasised that Mthanti would remain a valued member of the National High Command and would continue to assist the party in various advisory capacities, including helping to establish financial control systems.

"The MK Party, under the leadership of President Zuma, the Officials, and the National High Command, is currently in the process of identifying a suitable successor to fill this important role."

