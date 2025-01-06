Mervyn Dirks new MKP KZN chief whip
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The uMkhonto Wesizwe Party has appointed Mervyn Dirks as its new provincial chief whip.
Last week, the party suspended three of its KZN members, including former chief whip Kwazi Mbanjwa.
It's believed they were suspended amid accusations that they refused to relinquish control of the party’s funds from the KZN legislature.
Last week, a group of party supporters gathered in Nkandla to protest their suspension.
The organisation’s Sipho Tyira says the new chief whip comes with a wealth of experience.
READ: MKP to establish KZN office: Shivambu
"He has served in the provincial legislature and the national parliament during its fifth and sixth terms, respectively.
“And he has selflessly served the uMkhonto weSizwe Party particularly in the uMgungundlovu District.”
