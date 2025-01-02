MKP suspends three KZN members
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
An analyst says it takes time for any new political party to become stable.
The remarks come after the MK Party suspended three of its KZN members, including Chief Whip Kwazi Mbanjwa, allegedly over flouting the party's constitution.
Mbanjwa as well as Thobani and Sfiso Zuma will remain suspended until the outcomes of an internal disciplinary process.
They've also been removed as members of the KZN legislature.
Political Analyst, Siphamandla Zondi is from the University of Johannesburg.
"I think political parties should take anywhere a year and five years to get their footing on the ground. If by this time next year they still struggle with basic things then you start to worry."
