‘Mindset shift’ needed on drunk driving, says KZN Transport

The department has been commenting on a video which shows eight young men getting ready for a night out last week.

Transport spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya says the clip, which has been widely shared on social media, appears to have been taken hours before they tragically lost their lives in a crash in Mandeni on Friday.

"Although the MEC has indicated that at this stage, the focus is on comforting the affected family, it is important that we do send out a word of caution to the youngsters to say we are the future.

"The social ills are becoming a huge problem because of the road accidents that are taking place. It is a clear indication that on Fridays and during the weekends, we've got more young people who are getting involved in road accidents."

READ: ‘Let us find peace’ - Wreath-laying ceremony for Mandeni crash victims

On Wednesday, another crash on that same stretch of the N2 left one person dead.

Religious leaders, on Thursday, laid wreaths in memory of the nine victims.

Hundreds later gathered for a memorial service.

Meanwhile, Sibiya says the MEC of Transport Siboniso Duma has asked the department leadership for a report on KZN's readiness to implement the demerit points system.

ALSO READ: Family grappling with loss of loved ones in Mandeni crash

"2025 is too far, we want to see demerit system kicking in here in KwaZulu-Natal, because clearly drastic measures must be taken.

"If you are found to be continuously violating the rules of the road, the system will actually point out that you are the culprit and end of it all you will end up losing your driver’s license," says Sibiya.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)