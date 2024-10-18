‘Let us find peace’ - Wreath-laying ceremony for Mandeni crash victims
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
The families of the eight young people who lost their lives in an accident in Mandeni last week have been encouraged to try and accept what has happened.
It was a message repeated by different family representatives as they took to the podium at a memorial service held for the victims on Thursday.
The car that they were in collided head-on with a truck last Friday.
Neighbours, school learners, relatives, community and religious leaders gathered at the eMaromeni sports ground to pay their respects.
READ: Family grappling with loss of loved ones in Mandeni crash
Before the service, there was a wreath-laying ceremony at the spot on the N2 where the victims, Mpumelelo Dladla, Velangenkosi Ncwane, Nkanyiso Zikhali, Simphiwe Ngcongo, Sifundo Zikhali, Siphile Dladla, Nkanyiso Zikhali and Banele Sishi lost their lives.
The father of two of the boys who died had the difficult task of identifying them.
"Let us find peace that this was God's will. All these children were good friends and loved each other dearly, so let us not cast blame on anyone, although their deaths have brought all of us great pain.”
The victims will be laid to rest this weekend.
