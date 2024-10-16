MEC calls for spaza shops inspections across KZN

It comes amid a rise in food poisoning cases in the country.

On Monday, 47 learners from a primary school in Pretoria were hospitalised for suspected food poisoning.

All but one learner has since been discharged.

In Soweto, six children died allegedly after consuming snacks they bought at a spaza shop two weeks ago.

Wednesday also marked World Food Day.

During a media briefing in Mayville on Tuesday, Buthelezi acknowledged there are several spaza shops that do not comply with regulations.

"In KwaZulu-Natal, we have many spaza shops in the townships and in the rural areas that sell food that is not fit for human consumption.

"It is just a matter of time before we do the necessary inspections and enforce compliance, then we will also form victims to the time of incidents which we are seeing in Gauteng."

