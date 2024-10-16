MEC calls for spaza shops inspections across KZN
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
The KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional
Affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has called on municipalities to conduct
thorough inspections at all spaza shops in the province.
It comes amid a rise in food poisoning cases in the country.
On Monday, 47 learners from a primary school in Pretoria were hospitalised for suspected food poisoning.
All but one learner has since been discharged.
READ: Association warns SA system failing to ensure safe, affordable food
In Soweto, six children died allegedly after consuming snacks they bought at a spaza shop two weeks ago.
Wednesday also marked World Food Day.
During a media briefing in Mayville on Tuesday, Buthelezi acknowledged there are several spaza shops that do not comply with regulations.
"In KwaZulu-Natal, we have many spaza shops in the townships and in the rural areas that sell food that is not fit for human consumption.
"It is just a matter of time before we do the necessary inspections and enforce compliance, then we will also form victims to the time of incidents which we are seeing in Gauteng."
ALSO READ: Consumer Commission urges compliance after suspected food poisoning deaths
