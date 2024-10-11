Association warns SA system failing to ensure safe, affordable food

"Part of that is economic, part of that is social and part of it maybe failure on the regulatory side for monitoring and for consequences to non-compliance. The question remains to determine where and what type of food items are slipping to the net," says ADSA President Maria van der Merwe.

Five children died from suspected food poisoning in Soweto this week, allegedly after eating snacks they had bought from a spaza shop.

A memorial service was held for them in Naledi on Friday.

In separate incidents, at least 70 pupils in Gauteng and 35 in Limpopo were also admitted to various hospitals in more cases of suspected food poisoning.

Van der Merwe says a lack of access to nutrition has a dire impact on a child's future.

"Nutrition for children is what contributes to their development, not only physically, but cognitively. We can even translate it to their capacity to earn income in their future.

"Their probability of them not dropping out of school. Our children are the most vulnerable and they are the one's who's going to be hit hardest."

This week also marks National Nutrition Week.

