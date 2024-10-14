Consumer Commission urges compliance after suspected food poisoning deaths

The country's seen a spike in cases recently, with Gauteng officials on Sunday confirming the death of a sixth child from a suspected incident in Soweto.

Three children also died in the Eastern Cape, although the producer of the porridge they consumed, found no traces of contaminants in the product.

The commission's Phetho Ntaba says they'll be making their way to these two provinces this week.

"We are also working with other regulators in the space like the municipalities and health inspectors, where they are enforcing their regulations and by-laws.

"On our side, we are inspecting the compliance using the Consumer Protection Act, where we are looking at issues of labelling, for example. Where products are not properly labelled, we then engage with the supplier."

Ntaba says they're also working with health inspectors to ensure that food products are labelled correctly.

She says there have been reports that some suppliers in Limpopo and the Free State allegedly tampered with labels.

Ntaba's urged consumers to report any suspicious food items to the NCC.

"We are still nudging suppliers, whether general, formal or informal, to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act and to ensure that food or goods that are being marketed to South African consumers, at least meet the required standards, including the regulations."





