Man back in court for killing ex-partner near Umhlanga mall
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
A man accused of stabbing his former partner to death outside a mall in Umhlanga will apply for bail on Thursday morning in the Durban Magistrates Court.
Nomfundo Msibi, 30, was killed near the Gateway Theatre of Shopping taxi rank in the north of Durban just over a week ago.
Sphamandla Khumalo was arrested by Durban North police just hours after the incident took place and briefly appeared in court last week.
Khumalo is Msibi's former partner of eight years.
Her family previously told Newswatch that she had ended the relationship.
They claimed that Khumalo had been following her and asking for them to get back together.
