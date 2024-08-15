Man back in court for killing ex-partner near Umhlanga mall

Nomfundo Msibi, 30, was killed near the Gateway Theatre of Shopping taxi rank in the north of Durban just over a week ago.





READ: Woman stabbed near Gateway mall broke up with suspect

Sphamandla Khumalo was arrested by Durban North police just hours after the incident took place and briefly appeared in court last week.

Khumalo is Msibi's former partner of eight years.





ALSO READ: No injuries in robbery at Umhlanga mall

Her family previously told Newswatch that she had ended the relationship.

They claimed that Khumalo had been following her and asking for them to get back together.





