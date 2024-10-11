KZN MEC calls for action against looters at crash sites

On Friday, seven school children and their driver lost their lives on the N2 near Mandeni.





Their car collided with a supermarket truck.





Not long after, a group of locals started picking through the contents of the mangled truck as it lay on its side down an embankment.





MEC Siboniso Duma, who visited the crash site, says the spirit of uBuntu needs to be revived in communities.





READ: KZN govt pledges to support N2 crash victims’ families





"We can't have eight people who have just perished on earth, then you have [the] audacity of looting. So, it's something that must be avoided. We understand the issue of poverty that is driving these people, but I think we just have to deal with the consciousness among them.





The reality is that you must be touched whenever there is someone who's involved in [an] accident and who has just lost their live. So, we discourage [this behaviour]."





Ward Councillor Dumisani Mthembu, commenting on the crash, said it was not an isolated accident on that stretch of the road.





ALSO READ: 7 children confirmed dead in north coast crash





"This is a hotspot because there has been too many accidents here. From Zinkwazi up to Mthunzini, a lot of accidents have occurred. I think the department needs to do something."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)