KZN govt pledges to support N2 crash victims’ families

A vehicle transporting schoolchildren collided with a supermarket truck on the N2 near Mandeni on Friday morning.

The seven pupils and their driver died.

Family members rushed to the scene of the accident near the Mandeni Toll Plaza after they heard what had happened.

They and a group of onlookers who gathered watched as the wreckage of the seven-seater car vehicle was slowly lifted onto a tow truck.

A few meters down the embankment, the truck's cab lay on its roof and its trailer on its side.

Several locals had already arrived to loot its contents, which included foodstuff.





READ: Prelim probe shows driver lost control of car in deadly N2 crash

A relative of three boys who were killed told Newswatch that one of the children was in primary school while the other two were in high school.

The man says he had been preparing to go to a funeral on Friday before he got news of the tragedy.

Another man who lost his nephew says he read about the crash on social media moments before his phone started going off.

Transport MEC Siboniso Duma was at the scene and said they'll support the families.

"We want to comfort the families and we are going to assist them until the funeral."

Authorities say preliminary investigations show the children's driver lost control of the vehicle.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)