7 children confirmed dead in north coast crash

The driver also lost his life in the devastating crash on the N2 south after the Mandeni Toll Plaza.





While cause of the collision isn't clear, reports from the scene are that the Avanza they were travelling in, collided with a truck going north.





Dylan Meyrick, who's with IPSS Medical Search and Rescue, said they are there along with other emergency response crews.





“The Avanza was ripped open, the truck left the road and went down an embankment. When we arrived on scene, it was absolute carnage, unfortunately there were people strewn across the three lanes of the highway and the local community were already looting the truck."





The truck driver - believed to be transporting food - was left critically injured. If you're travelling in that vicinity, you've been asked to please avoid the area for a couple of hours.







