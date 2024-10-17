KZN matrics ‘ready’ as exams creep closer

Grade 12 students will sit for English paper 3.

Newswatch spoke to matrics about their preparation for the exams and how they are feeling.

Melokuhle Mhlongo said she has mixed feelings.

"I did put in the time, the effort, the sacrifice, and the sleepless nights but also not too confident because it is what I have been doing the whole year, but my results are still not what I want them to be."

Lucheiya Govender believes she has a good study strategy.

"I started by accessing my strengths and weaknesses, focusing on subjects that needed improvement.

"Revising notes, practising past exam papers and making mind maps for complicated topics were really beneficiary."

Andile Ntuli says he feels prepared.

"Accounting, English, and Business Studies are subjects where I usually get higher marks. I'm less confident in Afrikaans."

KZN Premier Thami Ntuli briefed the media on the province's state of readiness on Thursday.

