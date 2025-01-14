KZN inmates all passed ‘24 matric exams, says premier

More than 50 inmates in the province's correctional centres sat for the 2024 National Senior Certificate exams.

KZN Premier Thami Ntuli heaped praise on the inmates at a ceremony at the Durban ICC on Tuesday.

"They make the opportunity to turn their lives around and turn their backs on a life of crime. These are Kuseni Secondary School, which had five candidates; Qalakabusha Secondary School with six; Usethubeni Youth with 25; and Sicebengolwazi Secondary, which had 17 candidates."

Ntuli also acknowledged the great achievements of some special needs schools.

"Vuleka School for Deaf in King Cetshwayo, AM Molla Spes Nova in Pinetown, Open Air in Umlazi, Fulton School for the Deaf in Pinetown, Kwathintwa School for the Deaf in Pinetown, VN Naik School for the Deaf and St Martin De Porres Comprehensive in uMgungundlovu all received 100% passes."

KZN achieved an overall matric pass rate of 89.5%, which is up from 2023's 86.4%.

uMkhanyakude District is the province's top-performing district and the country's third-best, with a 92.8% pass rate.

Ntuli also sent a message to the pupils who did not make it.

"This is not the end of the world. The department runs the second chances program, which provides an opportunity to rewrite," said Ntuli.

"One life lesson is never to give up. Always keep trying, as the saying, ‘success is measured not by the number of times you fall but by the number of times you rise and face the journey again'."

