KZN celebrates cream of Class of ’24

Pupils, parents, and teachers gathered at the venue, where Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka announced the provincial results.

KZN bagged the highest number of Bachelor passes in the country, with over 84.470.

The province also came in second with an overall pass rate of 89.5%.

KZN Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said they are very happy with the results.

READ: KZN achieves most Bachelor passes

"We dedicate this success to the hard-working educators that we have as a province, as they have been sacrificing their weekends, holidays, mornings and afternoons. We also thank the learners that when they were wanted for extra lessons, they did go and attend those lessons."

The uMkhanyakude District has already been named one of the top districts, coming third nationally.

"We are hopeful that when the MEC announces the results, that uMkhanyakude will be number one. However, uMkhanyakude, Ugu, and Umlazi Districts were in the top 10," said Mahlambi.

He said the performance of the 2024 cohort is a result of the department’s improvement plan.

