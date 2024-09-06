Indebted Zululand schools’ water supply to be reconnected

Earlier this week, the district municipality shut off supplies to some schools in Ulundi.





It says the KwaZulu-Natal Education Department owes it more than R4 million.

On Friday, officials from the department met with the municipality to try to resolve the matter.

KZN Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi says MEC Sipho Hlomuka and the municipality's mayors were among them.





"As a result of the meeting, both parties agreed to restore water supply at schools in the Zululand District. Both parties agreed that the restoration of the basic services of water is essential for education to continue, especially during the examination period.

"Ongoing bilateral talks will continue to resolve the water outages. The high-profile meeting concluded with a win-win situation for all parties involved."





