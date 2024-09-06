Mashatile: Skilled personnel needed to solve water woes

He has attributed them to deteriorating infrastructure.

Mashatile spoke during a questions and answer session at the National Assembly on Thursday.

"Forty-eight per cent plus water gets lost because of decay infrastructure. It will require the minister of water, Cogta and Treasury to sit together and look at ensuring that the use of these resources becomes effective to ensure that the people of South Africa have a reliable supply of quality water at all times."





"Since the Water Task Team was established, we have been working hard on the ground. We have been conducting outreach programmes using the District Development Model approach to assess communities affected by water challenges.

"With regards to investing in skilled personnel in the water sector, the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent, which is an entity under the Ministry for COGTA, provides technical capacity deployments to municipalities, including engineers, town planners, and project managers, to enhance their capabilities in planning and maintenance of municipal infrastructure."





