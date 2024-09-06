Mashatile: Skilled personnel needed to solve water woes
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
Deputy President Paul Mashatile believes that more training is needed to solve the country's water loss problems.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile believes that more training is needed to solve the country's water loss problems.
He has attributed them to deteriorating infrastructure.
Mashatile spoke during a questions and answer session at the National Assembly on Thursday.
"Forty-eight per cent plus water gets lost because of decay infrastructure. It will require the minister of water, Cogta and Treasury to sit together and look at ensuring that the use of these resources becomes effective to ensure that the people of South Africa have a reliable supply of quality water at all times."
READ: eThekwini water supply resolved ‘in a week's time’
"Since the Water Task Team was established, we have been working hard on the ground. We have been conducting outreach programmes using the District Development Model approach to assess communities affected by water challenges.
"With regards to investing in skilled personnel in the water sector, the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent, which is an entity under the Ministry for COGTA, provides technical capacity deployments to municipalities, including engineers, town planners, and project managers, to enhance their capabilities in planning and maintenance of municipal infrastructure."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
PDA notice: Do those who sweat together, stay together?
What are your thoughts on public displays of affection at the gym?Stacey & J Sbu 20 minutes ago
-
Driver reverses his VW over a R5-million Aston Martin
Sheesh, imagine explaining that to your insurance company...Danny Guselli 2 hours ago