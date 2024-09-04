Water supply shut at some Ulundi schools

It says the KwaZulu-Natal Education Department owes the municipality more than R4 million.

The district municipality says it has been trying to engage the department to resolve the matter for the past two years.

It says the disconnections are a last resort and come after many failed attempts to get KZN Education to acknowledge the debt and make payments.





READ: Home Affairs officials arrested for selling IDs, passports

The district municipality says it's concerned about the situation and will continue to reach out to the department.

Earlier this month, uMsunduzi Municipality also shut off water services to 23 schools in Pietermaritzburg over R32 million it says it's owed.

KZN Education declined to comment on the Ulundi disconnections.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)