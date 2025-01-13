IEB achieves pass rate of 98.47% for 2024

This is the highest pass rate recorded in the past five years.

More than 16,300 candidates sat for the IEB exam.

The IEB said all candidates who successfully completed the 2024 IEB NSC examinations obtained a pass that qualifies them for tertiary study for bachelor's degree, diploma and higher certificate.

This includes those who attained an endorsed certificate.

-89.37% of the cohort achieved entry to degree study, compared to 88.59% in 2023.

READ: Over 400 matrics caught cheating, says Umalusi

-7.56% qualified for entry to diploma study, compared to 8.31% in 2023.

-1.53% achieved entry for study at the Higher Certificate level, compared to 1.57% in 2023.

While 0.02% achieved an endorsed certificate.

Two learners from Kearsney College have achieved 8 distinctions.

Jack White and Luhlelo Sibisi are on IEB's Commendable Achievements list for being in the top 5% in five subjects.

ALSO READ: Umalusi approves release of 2024 matric results

Speaking to Newswatch on Monday, White expressed both happiness and relief in what they have achieved.

"I'm relieved to see that I have done pretty well, and I couldn't have asked for more," says Whites.

Sibisi says time management was one of his biggest challenges.

"I think it was just time to find the balance between sort of having time to myself to do other things outside academic, while also prioritising my work," said Sibisi.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)