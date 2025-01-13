Over 400 matrics caught cheating, says Umalusi
Quality assurance body Umalusi says over 400 learners were caught cheating during the 2024 National Senior Certificate Examinations.
"The number increased from 945 in 2023 to 407 in 2024," says Umalusi CEO Mafu Rakometsi.
Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal are at the top of the list for group copying.
Rakometsi made the announcement after earlier greenlighting the release of the results, which will be announced by Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube on Monday evening,
READ: Umalusi approves release of 2024 matric results
He says all those implicated will be punished.
"Umalusi remains seriously concerned that KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga are once again at the top of the list, with 195 and 74 implicated candidates, respectively."
