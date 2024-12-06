Hani's widow, SACP 'informed late' about Walus deportation

They say a government delegation, led by Deputy President Paul Mashatile, met with Limpho Hani and her family, as well as the leadership of the communist party after 8pm on Thursday.

In announcing Walus' deportation to Poland, the government in a briefing on Friday morning said he had met the condition of serving two years of his parole in South Africa.

The SACP's Alex Mashilo has suggested the late notice was orchestrated by the Correctional Services Department, under Minister Pieter Groenewald.

"Our stance remained resolute, both the convicted assassins should have rotted in Jail. We demand the full disclosure of the truth and all the circumstance surrounding Hani's assassination," says Mashilo.





"To achieve this, we oppose both amnesty at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and parole in the court of law, for the convicted assassins. We called for an inquest into Hani's assassination, to achieve closure for the family."

Walus was released from prison in December 2022, after the Constitutional Court set aside a previous decision by the government to refuse him parole.

The 71-year-old had served nearly three decades behind bars for Hani's 1993 murder.

Earlier on Friday, Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, responded to questions around Hani's widow's unhappiness about the decision.

"Since 2011, our Ministers of Justice and Correctional Services fought against the parole. However, there is no appeal beyond the constitutional court. When a constitutional court has taken a decision made an order, that decision is final," said Ntshavheni.

"So, this not a decision of the government, this a decision of the constitutional court. We are merely abiding by that decision. The con-court prescribed, even the parole period, in terms of applicable legislation."

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said they will look into the request for an inquest.

"What the process will be, is that we definitely engage with them because this was made when we met with them. So, it we will take the process look at the legal framework and because they believe that there is evidence could have led to a different conclusion," she said.

"There are things they believe were not looked into that they shared with us in the meeting, so we will definitely have to take that up."

However, Home Affairs Minister, Leon Schrieber could not confirm an exact time, he said Walus' would leave South Africa on Friday.

"I'm happy to report that South African taxpayers, including Mr. Hani's widow, will not be paying for the deportation of this individual."

