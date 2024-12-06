Chris Hani's killer set to be deported to Poland

He was released on parole two years ago after the Constitutional Court set aside the government's previous decision to refuse him parole.

Walus had spent nearly three decades in jail for killing the SACP leader at his home in Boksburg in 1993.

One of the terms of his release was that the two-year parole term be served in South Africa.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni made the announcement on Friday.

"Today, the parole period for Janusz Walus has come to an end, since he no longer holds any South African enabling documents. The Department of Home Affairs will be deporting him," she said.

READ: Janusz Walus placed on parole

"This morning, the national commissioner of Correctional Services will formally hand over Janusz Walus to the Department of Home Affairs for deportation. The handover in deportation process is being overseen by the national joint operational and intelligence structures."

Ntshavheni explained the impact Hani's death had on the country.

"Mr Chris Hani was the general secretary of the South African Communist Party, the Chief of Staff of the people's army, uMkhonto WeSizwe, a member of the National Executive Committee of the African National Congress, a husband and a father.

"At the time of Mr Chris Hani’s assassination, the negotiations for a free and equal South Africa have stalled. His tragic death forced the negotiating parties to set a date for the first democratic general elections," she said.

"So, every year that we celebrate Freedom Day as the country, we are in large part indebted to the death of Chris Hani."

Walus held dual citizenship, but his SA citizenship was revoked in 2017.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)