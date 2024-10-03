Gwarube hoping education budget crisis can be averted

It is one of the issues that the KwaZulu-Natal Education Department tabled during its meeting with Gwarube at La Mercy, north of Durban on Thursday.

The provincial department is the most affected, with a budget shortfall of R4 billion in 2024.

It will severely impact the department's ability to create new teacher posts and has reduced the norms and standards payments to schools.

There have also been delays in payments to service providers.

Gwarube has told reporters that budget cuts have become a national challenge.

"And we are hoping that, really, by the end of next month when the minister of finance tables the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement, then we can be able to see some kind of reprieve for the sector.

“We know that, obviously, the minister of finance has a lot of other balancing acts, but we do believe that health and education are critical portfolios. And we need to do everything we can to protect our frontline services."

The minister is on a national tour of provinces to address issues facing the sector.

