Budget cuts ‘will not spare KZN teachers’

The department says that about 11,000 posts are at risk due to smaller budgets.

The crisis was sparked by the government agreeing to a 7.5% wage increase for teachers and other public servants for 2023/2024 without increasing provincial budgets accordingly.

KZN Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi says the crisis has been six years in the making.

"After all, the department is all about teaching and learning, but you end up only having educators with no equipment. In some of the instances, it is because we can't buy those things. A lot of money goes into their payment."

SADTU's spokesperson Nomarashiya Caluza says the job cuts will increase the workload on the remaining educators.

"The only thing the department always talks about is the impact of the budget cuts, so our engagement has always been that, with the little the department has, they have to prioritise their budget change."









