Section27 says budget cuts will drastically impact education

Minister Siviwe Gwarube yesterday laid bare the sector's financial constraints, saying at least seven provinces will not have the capacity to cover their annual expenses for the next four years.

The minister gave an update on the impact of budget cuts on provincial education departments.

Section27's Zeenat Sujee says cost-cutting measures should have minimal impact on education, particularly in rural areas.

"We are quite disappointed and concerned that education is going to be so drastically impacted. As we know that education is pivotal in South Africa, we have a crisis that is looming because of the budget cuts that are expected. The most marginalised are going to be affected including those in rural provinces and those in very impoverished schools where we already see challenges.”

