Gordhan was ‘committed political activist’

Gordhan passed away in the early hours of Friday morning following a battle against cancer.





He was 75.





Gordhan entered South African politics during the height of the struggle against Apartheid.





From the 1970s to the 1980s, he led and organised the Student Movement and Civic Structures.





He was involved in the CODESA multi-party dialogue and was appointed as the chair of the Parliamentary Committee responsible for overseeing the implementation of the new Constitution.





Before retiring from active politics earlier this year, Gordhan served as the Minister of Public Enterprises.





He has also previously served as the Minister of Finance and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and as SARS Commissioner.





In a statement, the family said Gordhan served the country with integrity, fearless courage and resilience.





They said Gordhan understood that public service is meant to uplift the poor, eliminate inequalities, fight racism, greed and corruption, and create a society where social justice and economic emancipation occur within a far-reaching transformation of society.





ANC KZN's Mafika Mndebele says Gordhan was exceptional.





"He reflected the true values of the ANC and has a movement we want to dip our revolutionary banner in honour of his spirit."





