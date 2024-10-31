eThekwini mayor vows to act on irregular expenditure impacti

"We are not sweeping anything under the carpet and people who are responsible for all the malfeasance must be held to account."

Xaba was speaking to Newswatch in Isipingo, south of Durban.

He joined Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi at the Pilgrim X informal settlement to unveil a R200 million project to build houses.

The construction of the more than 400 units is due to start in January.

On Tuesday, the Auditor-General’s office told Parliament eThekwini led the pack in money being spent irregularly, adding the practice has led to delays in finishing housing projects.

It said it is currently investigating the incomplete Namibia Stop 8 Housing Project in Inanda where only three of 343 planned units were built, despite a quarter of the R83 million budget having been spent.

Xaba says he will be reviewing the AG's report to see how best to act on the findings.

"There are people who are under investigation. We are following up on that and I’ll report as soon as we have acted on them.

"We have reduced the number of disciplinary cases backlog to about four. We are also acting on the service providers; we have blacklisted a number of service providers who were found to be on the wrong side of the law," said Xaba.

"It’s when we don't act that the irregular expenditure accumulates."

Officials say the Pilgrim X project will take three years to complete and will include an early childhood development centre as well as a place of worship.

