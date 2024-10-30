Abahlali slams destruction of dwellings in KwaDukuza

The municipality tore down more than 50 structures last week and yesterday at the Magebhula settlement.

Officials say the shacks were erected on municipal land earmarked for another housing project.

But Abahlali's Mqapheli Bonono says he has an issue with the way officials are going about their business.

"If this country really is a country of democratic freedom, let the community participate and make their own submission on why they managed to get in that land. We condemn that municipality. They just take the resolve to bring violence and leave people homeless."

KwaDukuza spokesperson Sifiso Zulu says the municipality was carrying out a court order with the demolitions.

"A court order does not say we must find alternatives for them in line with the rule of law, which we respect. We will just enforce the court order, and those who find themselves on the wrong side of the law will have to find alternatives.

"We are trying to build houses for people who are rightful on the list. We don't want to entertain those who want to hijack the process and jump the queue. They have to vacate that piece of land."





