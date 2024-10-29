eThekwini Municipality tops irregular expenditure list

"So, when you put all of our municipalities together, eThekwini does come up tops in terms of how much they are contributing to the value of irregular expenditure," said the Auditor General of South Africa’s KZN Business Unit Leader Nomalungelo Mkhize.

Officials from the Auditor-General's office appeared before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts on Tuesday to discuss the audit outcomes of several municipalities.

The AGSA's report looked at the 2022/2023 financial year.

It was revealed that eThekwini's irregular expenditure amounted to R2.4 billion.

READ: eThekwini: Water curtailment interventions to prioritise high wastage areas

Mkhize said poor consequence management is to blame.

"They were repeat of findings. They can't get out of the unqualified with findings zone because they are not addressing the issue.

"We have raised concerns around that fact that some of the investigations are delayed and there are quite a number of backlogs that set the 2023 financial year," said Mkhize.

"Yes, the investigations are done but you are also looking at the further actions around that in terms of implementing. Just being able to attend to that could have actually addressed that at least R2 billion of that."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)