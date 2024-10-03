eThekwini residents unimpressed by planned 12-month water cuts

It's after eThekwini Municipality revealed that a 12-month-long water reduction plan will begin next Thursday.

The head of the Water and Sanitation, Ednick Msweli, informed council that demand is far outstripping supply.

Among other measures, restrictors will be installed in metres in areas that have suffered the highest water losses.

READ: eThekwini to implement water restrictions





This resident from Queensburgh, south of Durban, says they're frustrated and concerned.

"With the water curtailment, it just means that there's a possibility we could actually go for days without water.

"There are indications that they may have to shut off reservoirs in residential areas once the consumption exceeds the daily limit.

"Generally, from past experience when that happens, it takes a while for the reservoirs to fill up and then we end up going for days without water."

ALSO READ: Political parties weigh in on planned eThekwini water reduction





Another woman in Durban North says the city should be held accountable.

"Anybody who lives in eThekwini knows that the massive losses are because of the municipality itself failing to maintain, failing to upgrade, failing to even turn off the water when there's massive leaks.

"One leak that comes to mind is one on uMhlanga Rocks Drive a few months back, that pumped out thousands of litres of water for a very long time."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)