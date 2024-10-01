Political parties weigh in on planned eThekwini water reduction

The head of the Water and Sanitation Unit on Monday told council that demand was far exceeding supply.

The plan is due to be implemented next week Thursday and will see restrictors being installed in metres, among other measures.

The DA in eThekwini says the municipality still needs to mitigate its own water losses.

But the EFF's Themba Mvubu believes the City had no choice but implement water reductions.





"It is unfortunate. Some of these things don't belong to them. They have their fair share of challenges with water and sanitation, but in this case, I can speak with authority. I think since last year Umgeni exceeded what they are extracting to give eThekwini, so eThekwini being a customer can't do nothing."

The IFP's Mdu Nkosi, chairperson of the water cluster in eThekwini, says they are simply obeying a national government instruction.

"We appeal that we get amnesty because we don't think it will be something that will be feasible in eThekwini. Unfortunately, that request was turned down to say it is a must, and they are saying we are getting enough water and we are losing a lot before it reaches consumers because of our ageing infrastructure."





