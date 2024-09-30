eThekwini to implement water restrictions
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
eThekwini residents will have water reductions from next Thursday.
eThekwini residents will have water reductions from next Thursday.
The city said the move has been prompted by demand far exceeding supply.
Water and Sanitation Unit head Ednick Msweli unveiled a 12-month water curtailment plan during a full council meeting this morning.
He said rapid urbanisation, ageing infrastructure and illegal connections have contributed to high water usage.
Msweli told the council the unit would target areas with the highest water losses.
READ: Fuel prices to drop for fifth consecutive month
"The first starting point should be saving on water losses, and after that, you then try to reduce demand at the household level. It has been established, and DWS has been quite vocal with us, that consumption in Durban is generally higher than it should be. On average, we are around 268 litres per person per day."
He says they'll be installing restrictors in communities across the city.
And Mweli has asked ward councillors to back the project.
"We install that in the meter so that we limit the amount of water used. It doesn't matter how much water you use; we are going to control it at the meter.”
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
WATCH: Springboks pitch invader knocked out cold
Things got a little rowdy at the Mbombela Stadium when spectators invade...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
Mzansi petrol attendant saves businessman from kidnapping attempt
A local petrol attendant has been hailed a hero after he helped save a b...Danny Guselli 5 hours ago