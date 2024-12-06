Eskom tells KZN tariff hearing utility in R400bn hole

Calib Cassim told the National Energy Regulator of South Africa’s hearing that the debt is clearly unsustainable given the financial challenges Eskom is facing.

"Through the debt relief, we received from the government over three years totalling R250 billion. At the end of this period, we see that that debt will be reduced to less than R270 billion. Cumulatively, over previous years plus this R250 billion from the government, it would have come to a total of just under R500 billion," he said on Friday.





He said municipalities, including metros, owed it R90 billion.





"Eskom needs to be paid for what it is billed and delivered to consumers. It is unsustainable going into the region of a billion and a-billion-and-a-half."

The South Durban Environmental Community Alliance was among the groups that presented at the hearings held at the Greyville Racecourse in Durban.

The organisation's Tristan Meek has urged Eskom to avoid fossil fuels.

"Do not focus on fossil fuels, coal - there is no such thing as clean coal and green hydrogen. Gas is not an option, and nuclear energy. We have the sun and wind - these things are not going to run out."





He says that with a Just Transition, there'll be safe and clean job creation.

"With renewable energy, there is no need to say there will be unemployment in this country, especially in this province, and if you are working for a place like Eskom, Engen and Sapref, you tell me a worker is not having any health risks later in their life or even at this stage you would be lying to me."





