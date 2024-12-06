Eskom deserves ‘nothing more than 0%’

A large gathering of residents were already waiting to voice their concerns over Eskom's tariff hike proposal.

Some travelled for hours by taxi from Umzinyathi to Greyville Racecourse, where the hearings were held.

Residents said they needed to be there to speak out against Eskom's request for a 36% electricity price increase next year.

Percy Chetty, who lives in Merebank, said the utility deserves nothing more than zero per cent.

READ: Nersa tariff hearings to kick off in Durban

"We're saying together that we need unity. The more we as people stand together, something can actually happen. It's not good at all, especially with the money that we are getting."

Christine Harripersadh lives with her mother and feels the elderly are the ones who will suffer the most.

"I live in Merebank, we live in a complex, and the majority of people are pensioners. We can't make it because bills are coming up so high. The majority of people use gas, and they hardly have facilities where they can use electricity."

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance held a picket outside the venue.

ALSO READ: Nersa tariff hearings back in Durban on Friday

The party's Martin Meyer said Eskom is asking for too much.

"If we take away our electricity, we take people's ability to connect. We take away lives and cook their food, and to make sure they have healthy lives. The 40% increase will severely impact the poorest of the poor."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)