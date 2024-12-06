Nersa tariff hearings to kick off in Durban

Energy regulator Nersa will kick off its two-day hearings at the Greyville Racecourse on Friday morning.

Concerned individuals, civil society groups and some political parties slammed the proposal at this week's hearings in Gauteng.

Chris Yelland, OUTA's electricity advisor, has warned that if the hikes are approved, electricity prices could increase by 66% over the next three years.

"They are making reference to an outdated and irrelevant economic impact study and making claims that what we're seeing today is a 66 per cent increase. We've heard what the impact will mean for the industry, and I'm sure last week we heard about the numerous other economic activities in South Africa.

“They claim this is good for the economy. OUTA does not believe that this is true."

