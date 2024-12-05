 Nersa tariff hearings back in Durban on Friday
Nersa tariff hearings back in Durban on Friday

Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) is back in Durban again on Friday for a second attempt at the KZN leg of its hearings on Eskom's proposed tariff hikes. 

The power utility is asking the energy regulator for a 36% increase next year.

 

The Durban leg to hear feedback on Eskom's tariff proposals was supposed to have taken place at the Royal Hotel in November. 

 

However, it was postponed due to a higher-than-expected turnout and concerns over venue capacity.

 

The hearings will now be held at the Greyville Racecourse over two days, with the first session kicking off on Friday morning. 


Meanwhile, an elderly farmer in Gauteng has been arrested for electricity theft and tampering with essential infrastructure. 

 

National police say the 80-year-old allegedly made illegal connections and distributed and sold electricity to communities that settled on his farming property in the Fochville area. 

 

He appeared in court this week. 

 

The electricity theft charges alone amount to R6 million.


