Eight suspects killed in Richards Bay shootout

Officers say they acted on a tip-off about an alleged business robbery in Esikhawini.

SAPS provincial spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says they intercepted the suspects on John Ross Highway before midnight on Thursday.

He says it is believed they were about to target a foreign-owned store.

"The driver ignored the police’s lawful instructions and sped off. A high-speed vehicle chase ensued, and the suspects started firing shots towards the police. Police returned fire, and during the shootout, eight suspects were shot and fatally wounded," says Netshiunda.

READ: Two killed, scores injured in PMB crash

"The suspects, who were also linked with a recent cash-in-transit robbery which happened at the Mzingazi area, were found in possession of three firearms, two replica guns and house-breaking implements."

Investigations are underway to determine if the firearms are linked to other crimes.

On Wednesday, a suspect was killed in a shootout with police in Umlazi.

Netshiunda says police were searching for suspects linked to a string of murder and cash-in-transit robbery cases.

"They received information about the suspects’ whereabouts. When police arrived at a residence at F Section, two suspects opened fire towards the police and during a resultant shootout, one suspect was shot and fatally wounded, and the other one ran into the darkness and narrowly evaded arrest."

ALSO READ: Five suspected extortionists to appear in court

On Thursday, in Kwamashu, one other suspect was shot dead, and two were arrested following a hijacking in Phoenix.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)