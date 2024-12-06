Two killed, scores injured in PMB crash

Two people have been killed and 20 others injured in a horrific multi-vehicle crash near Pietermaritzburg.





Two trucks and a bus carrying passengers collided and burst into flames on the N3 north near the Market Road off-ramp on Thursday evening.





Garrith Jamieson says teams from ALS Paramedics and other emergency personnel worked to stabilise those who were injured.





"The Pietermaritzburg Fire Department worked to fight the blaze while paramedics triaged and treated multiple casualties.





“At this stage it is believed both the bus driver and truck driver have passed away due to the severity of their injuries.”





In a separate incident, a man, believed to have been in his 60s, lost his life in a crash in Wentworth, south of Durban, on Thursday night.