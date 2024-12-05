Five suspected extortionists to appear in court

Police nabbed the men at a construction site following reports of intimidation and extortion in progress.

KZN SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says they found the suspects intimidating workers and demanding they stop working.

"The suspects were duly arrested and charged with intimidation and extortion. Reports indicate that the suspects first went to the construction site on two occasions in November 2024 and allegedly threatened the workers.

“The suspects were telling them that no work should be done until a meeting was held between the suspects and those responsible for the renovations at the skills centre. On Wednesday, the suspects went back to the site to disrupt the work, and police responded quickly, leading to the arrest of the suspects."

They will appear in the Vulamehlo Magistrate’s Court in Dududu on Friday.

