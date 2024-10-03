Double murder probe after elderly woman, teen stabbed in Effingham

KwaZulu-Natal police say the victims were found dead in their home at Simplace in Effingham on Wednesday.

He says the victims are a 74-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy.





Another 50-year-old woman survived the attack but was rushed to hospital with injuries.

An additional case of attempted murder has been opened.





