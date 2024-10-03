 Double murder probe after elderly woman, teen stabbed in Effingham
Updated | By Newswatch

Police are probing a double murder after an elderly woman and a teenager were killed in a stabbing incident in Durban North.

ALS Pramedics

KwaZulu-Natal police say the victims were found dead in their home at Simplace in Effingham on Wednesday. 

 

He says the victims are a 74-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy. 


Another 50-year-old woman survived the attack but was rushed to hospital with injuries.

 

An additional case of attempted murder has been opened.


