Double murder probe after elderly woman, teen stabbed in Effingham
Updated | By Newswatch
Police are probing a double murder after an elderly woman and a teenager were killed in a stabbing incident in Durban North.
KwaZulu-Natal police say the victims were found dead in their home at Simplace in Effingham on Wednesday.
He says the victims are a 74-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy.
Another 50-year-old woman survived the attack but was rushed to hospital with injuries.
An additional case of attempted murder has been opened.
