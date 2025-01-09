Cosas disappointed by public release of matric results

On Wednesday, the High Court in Pretoria blocked the Information Regulator's attempt to bar the publishing of the results, striking the matter off the roll due to a lack of urgency.

The regulator turned to the court, arguing that making the results public would violate the learners’ right to privacy.

However, the Education Department has maintained it will release the results next week using the exam numbers of learners.

Unesongo Matikinca, who's with Cosas, still believes the Grade 12s are being compromised.

"We believe that this is a violation of their right to privacy as provided in the South African constitution. So, this urgency is something that Cosas has always fought against, the publication of results in newspapers and some televisions.

"So, that's a violation of right of privacy to every citizen of this country and to some young people who are vulnerable, and they don't deserve such."

Meanwhile, Life Healthcare says matriculants transitioning to adulthood can face significant stress and anxiety.

Clinical psychologist Ruvé Esterhuysen urged families to support their teens proactively.

"One thing about getting matric results can be a roller coaster ride, filled with excitement but also with a lot of uncertainty. There are many challenges, such as digital overload and career uncertainty.

"So, it’s important to make the mental health of our matriculants a priority. Remember, school results for the job are everything."

