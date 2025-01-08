DBE: Final preparations underway for matric results release

Today, the High Court in Pretoria blocked the Information Regulator's attempt to bar results from publishing, striking the matter off the roll and citing a lack of urgency.

The regulator turned to the court arguing that making the results public would violate the learners’ right to privacy.

Education will release the results next week using the exam numbers of learners.

Basic Education's Elijah Mhlanga says they are moving forward with the final preparations for the announcement.

"We will finalise our preparation together with the media houses that have requested to receive the results.

"However, we are also relieved that the court judgement today has confirmed the previous court judgement that we needed to continue to work with the media industry, until such time that the matters have been ventilated in full."

In a statement released, the regulator expressed disappointment, saying the Court's decision does not mean publishing results with exam numbers is lawful.

Newswatch reached out to two learners who will receive their results next week.

"I am very excited by the fact that we are going to get our results published in the newspaper because I really wanted the experience of going to the garage with my friends and family and just searching for my number frantically in the small text until I find it," says Siyamthanda Mthembu.

"I feel very anxious and scared about the fact that my results will be published. I feel very disappointed about the outcome of the court battle because I feel that this is an invasion of privacy," says Melokuhle Mhlongo.

